|
|
|
McTAGGART
Mary
(Marie) Suddenly in hospital on
July 23rd 2020, aged 85 years.
Loving sister of Lorna and
loved aunt of Keith.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August, at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu at Marie's request to The Bobby Robson Foundation,
a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All welcome back afterwards to
The New Mill, South Shields.
Marie will be greatly missed and always remembered by her loving family and friends.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, Tel: (0191) 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020