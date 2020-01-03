Home

Milton Jarrow Passed away peacefully
surrounded by more love than anyone could ever know on
16th December 2019 aged 88 years, Mary (nee McLoughlin).
A truly devoted mother, other mother, nana and great nana.
We are all so grateful to be yours, our lives will never be the same.
Please meet for Requiem Mass at
St Bede's RC Church, Jarrow on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 9.30am, followed by committal
at South Shields Crematorium
at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers
to Hebburn Helps. Donations may
be received at the church and crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
