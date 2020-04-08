Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Peterson

Notice Condolences

Mary Peterson Notice
Peterson Mary (nee Gill) Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd April surrounded by her family. Beloved Wife of the late Thomas Lashlie, devoted Mam to Janet, Joanne and Ian, dear
Mother-in-Law to Eileen and Andrew and the late Kevin,
an adored Nanna to Rebecca, Adam, Heather, Sarah, Thomas, Eleanor, David and Isabelle, a proud
Great-Grandmother to Layla and Faith, also a loving Aunt and friend. Mary will be missed forever.
A private service will take place.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -