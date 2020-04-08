|
|
|
Peterson Mary (nee Gill) Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd April surrounded by her family. Beloved Wife of the late Thomas Lashlie, devoted Mam to Janet, Joanne and Ian, dear
Mother-in-Law to Eileen and Andrew and the late Kevin,
an adored Nanna to Rebecca, Adam, Heather, Sarah, Thomas, Eleanor, David and Isabelle, a proud
Great-Grandmother to Layla and Faith, also a loving Aunt and friend. Mary will be missed forever.
A private service will take place.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020