Short (Hebburn) Peacefully at home on
8th January 2020, aged 101 years.
Mary (Molly née Lennon).
Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved mam of Moira and Dorothy, a dear mother-in-law
of Terry and Alan and a loving
grandma and great gran.
Funeral Service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Monday 27th January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Marie Curie.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries Tel Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow on 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
