Szeliga (Jarrow) Peacefully in Hawthorn Court, Hebburn on 7th June 2020,
aged 103 years.
Mary (Polly, nee Feetham).
Beloved wife of the late Jan, much loved mam of the late Jan, dearly loved aunt to Stan and Sylvia,
loving cousin of Judith and a
dear friend of Linda.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 17th June at 2.45pm. Sadly restrictions are in place at the crematorium chapel so all enquiries please telephone
Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn on
0191 4836521.
Polly's family would like to thank everyone at Hawthorn Court, Hebburn for the care and support shown to her over the years and she will be forever in our hearts. X
Published in Shields Gazette on June 10, 2020