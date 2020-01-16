|
|
|
Telford Mary Jane Passed away peacefully on the 8th January at Haven Court Care Home, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late John (Jack).
Much loved mam of Hazel,
mother-in-law of John and
grandma of Graham.
Funeral Service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired
to Cancer Research.
A donation box is
available on the day.
Mary will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends
x x x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020