Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Telford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Telford

Notice Condolences

Mary Telford Notice
Telford Mary Jane Passed away peacefully on the 8th January at Haven Court Care Home, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late John (Jack).
Much loved mam of Hazel,
mother-in-law of John and
grandma of Graham.
Funeral Service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired
to Cancer Research.
A donation box is
available on the day.
Mary will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends
x x x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -