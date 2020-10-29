Home

Your choice Funeral
5 Frederick St
South Sheilds, Tyne and Wear NE33 5DY
0191 454 4960
Matthew Ovington

Matthew Ovington Notice
OVINGTON Matthew (Matty) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 24th October 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Betty,
a devoted dad to Elizabeth, Angie, Christopher and the late Christine. Loving grandad of Andrew, Lee and Luke. Also great grandad of Amber and Aurora, also brother of John. Sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 5th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020
