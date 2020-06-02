|
|
|
Harvey South Shields The family of Maureen are saddened to announce that she passed away on the 23rd May 2020, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Ronald. A much loved Mam of Michael, Maureen, Michelle and Paul. Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Forever in our hearts. Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Saturday 6th June 2020 at 10:30am. Family flowers only, donations may be made in lieu directly to Coronary Care at Sunderland Royal Hospital. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 2, 2020