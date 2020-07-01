|
|
|
Holt (née Donnelly)
Maureen
(Jarrow) Passed away peacefully on
26th June 2020, aged 79 years,
after a long illness.
Devoted wife to Wilf. Much loved Mam of Stephen, Angela, Sean
and Mark also a dear mother in law and cherished Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 6th July, at 9:45am,
to be followed by a Requiem Mass
at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in Maureen's memory
can be made to the Ministeracres Retreat Centre. A donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow. Tel: (0191) 489 7400
