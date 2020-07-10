|
|
|
Holt Maureen
(Jarrow) The family of the late Maureen Holt wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone, for the kindness and
sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
The family would like to thank the carers from Careline for their excellent care of Maureen and Social Services for their support over the last ten years.
Special thanks to Kevin Atkinson, Deacon of St. Joseph's Parish for the comforting service and to Gill Martin
and staff from Co-op Funeralcare for their dignified handling of the funeral arrangements.
A requiem mass will be held at
St. Joseph's, in memory of
Maureen in the near future.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 10, 2020