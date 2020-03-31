|
|
|
HYDE (Jarrow) Peacefully in
Bedewell Grange Care Home,
on 27th March, aged 89 years,
Maureen (née O'Connor).
Beloved Wife of the late Arthur, loving Mam of Joseph, Margaret, Catherine, Bernard, Gerardine and Christopher and their Partners, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Maureen was much loved
and well cared for at
Bedewell Grange Care Home.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium,
due to restrictions, immediate
family only please. We will re-arrange a celebration after the lock down.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020