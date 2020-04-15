|
JORDAN Maureen (née Philbin) Formerly of Berkeley Close, Boldon.
It is with great sadness that the family shares the news that Maureen died peacefully in the Marigold Nursing Home, Sunderland, on 6th April,
aged 85 years. Beloved mother of Denis, Elizabeth and Louis,
devoted grandmother of Ethan, Phoebe, Gabriel, Daniel,
Robert and Alexander.
A private funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium. A Memorial Mass will take place at a future date to be announced. Maureen will be greatly missed by many and loved always.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020