|
|
|
LYNN South Shields Peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family on the 28th August 2020 aged 68 years, Maureen (nee Walsh). Loving wife of Terry, an adored mam of Kerry, Emma and her partner Peter. A devoted grandma of Gracie and Niamh.
A memorial service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at
Harton Welfare on
Wednesday 9th September 2020 at 12 noon. Prior to interment at Holme Cultram Abbey, Abbey Town, Cumbria on Friday 11th September 2020 at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of floral tributes to Age Concern and South Shields F C Foundation. Donations may be received at The Memorial Service. Smart but casual attire
may be worn.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020