|
|
|
McVAY
Maureen
(née McKeown) Sadly passed away after a short illness in Haven Court, aged 87 years, on 19th September 2020.
She leaves behind a loving family
Ian, Judith, Colin, Raymond,
daughters-in-law Dawn and Pam and son-in-law Nigel.
She was a dear Nana to Louise, Christopher, Catherine, Steven, Richard and Hannah and great-nan to Louie, Noah, Isaac and Koby.
A service will be held on Thursday 1st October at St Aloysius Church, Hebburn at 09.45am followed by South Shields Crematorium at 10.30am. Unfortunately due to current restrictions only family
will be able to attend inside
at both venues.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made
to The Heart Foundation, a box will be available at the crematorium. Maureen will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2020