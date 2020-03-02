Home

Maureen Perry

Maureen Perry Notice
PERRY (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
February 22nd, aged 72 years,
Maureen (née Crome).
Dearly beloved wife of John.
Much loved mother of Christopher,
David, Michael and the late Nicola.
A dear mother-in-law, a devoted granny. Also a loving sister-in-law.
Funeral Service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday March 9th at 2pm.
By request family flowers only, donations in lieu to Liver North.
Maureen will be resting in
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
