Perry The Family of the late
Maureen Perry (nee Crome)
would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all friends, family and neighbours for their kind wishes and condolences.
Many thanks to all staff on ward 3 at South Tyneside Hospital
for the care and kindness they
have provided to both
Maureen and myself.
I would also like to take this
opportunity to thank the
Funeral Director Keith from
Johnsons' Funeral Directors,
Westoe Road who were a great help during this difficult time.
We are also eternally grateful for
the kind and generous donations
made towards the charity
'Liver North' at the Freeman Hospital to the sum of £354.
We shall add this to any further
monies raised in
Maureen's memory.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020