|
|
|
TWEEDIE Hebburn Peacefully after a long illness
on 20th December 2019,
aged 85 years, Maureen.
Dear wife of the late Laurence, much
loved mam of Lynn and David, loved
mother-in-law of Bob and Caroline,
loving grandma of David, Grace, Lola,
Ava and great grandma of Jamie.
Funeral service to take place at
Monkton Park Methodist Church
on Thursday 2nd January at
11:45am followed by burial in
Hebburn Cemetery at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired can be
left after the service for the
Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019