Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for May Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Holden

Notice Condolences

May Holden Notice
Holden South Shields Suddenly but peacefully in
South Tyneside District Hospital on 30th September aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of May
(nee Newton). Adored dad of Valerie, Enid and Douglas.
Cherished father in law of Paul, David and Lynne. Much loved Granda of Neil, Gillian, Craig, Ian, Graham, Laura, Lee and their partners,
also a much loved Great Granda.
Good night, sleep tight
love you forever.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 10.30am. All Enquires to the
Co-op Funeralcare Tel 01914555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -