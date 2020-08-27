|
Bainbridge Maynard We are sad to announce that Maynard passed away peacefully on 20th August after a short illness.
He was a beloved husband to Pat, a devoted father to Greg and Gavin, lovely father in law to Angela and Julie, much loved grandfather to Jessica, Matthew and Johnathan, treasured brother to Marie and Charlie, special brother in law to Bill and Bronwen and a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews.
A fantastic friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 4th September at 9.45am at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only but grateful donations can be done online to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020