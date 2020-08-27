Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maynard Bainbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maynard Bainbridge

Notice Condolences

Maynard Bainbridge Notice
Bainbridge Maynard We are sad to announce that Maynard passed away peacefully on 20th August after a short illness.
He was a beloved husband to Pat, a devoted father to Greg and Gavin, lovely father in law to Angela and Julie, much loved grandfather to Jessica, Matthew and Johnathan, treasured brother to Marie and Charlie, special brother in law to Bill and Bronwen and a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews.
A fantastic friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 4th September at 9.45am at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only but grateful donations can be done online to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -