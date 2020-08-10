|
SMITH (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
July 31st aged 73 years, Mel,
devoted husband of Ellen
a loving Father of Hazel, Peter,
Darren and Andrew
a dear father-in-law of Perry,
Joanne, Joanna and Gayle,
a dear granda of eldest grandson
Liam and Becca and also a dear granda and great granda.
Will be sadly missed by all the family.
Service to take place at
South Shields crematorium on
Thursday 13th August at 11:15 am
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu If so desired
may be sent to ward 6 at S.T.D.H.
Afterwards all welcome to the Iona.
Mel will be resting at the
Coop Funeralcare, Ellison Street
Hebburn Tel : 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020