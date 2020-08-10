Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Mel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mel Smith

Notice Condolences

Mel Smith Notice
SMITH (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
July 31st aged 73 years, Mel,
devoted husband of Ellen
a loving Father of Hazel, Peter,
Darren and Andrew
a dear father-in-law of Perry,
Joanne, Joanna and Gayle,
a dear granda of eldest grandson
Liam and Becca and also a dear granda and great granda.

Will be sadly missed by all the family.

Service to take place at
South Shields crematorium on
Thursday 13th August at 11:15 am
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu If so desired
may be sent to ward 6 at S.T.D.H.
Afterwards all welcome to the Iona.
Mel will be resting at the
Coop Funeralcare, Ellison Street
Hebburn Tel : 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -