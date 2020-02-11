|
|
|
Bourke Michael Sadly passed away at his home with his daughters by his side at the age of 84 on 3rd February 2020.
Ex husband of the late Maria,
dearly loved and adored dad of Jude,
son-in-law Brent, Julie and the late Brian, wonderful grandad of Haleigh, Kev, Jordan, Carly, Frazer, Natalie, Liall, Sam and Elliott, treasured great-grandad of Robbie, Kaillum, Zachary and Ezra, husband of the late Sandra, step-dad of the late Paul, Michael and Margaret, grandad of Michael, Roxanne, David and partners, great-grandad of Oscar and Alex, partner of Evelyn.
A true gentleman,
fly high and keep singing.
Love you millions always,
Simply the best. x x x x x
Service at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 12:30pm, followed by a celebration of Michael's life at The Little Haven. Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie.
Michael will be resting at
Your Choice Funerals
Sunderland Road
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020