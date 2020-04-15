|
|
|
Bruce Michael David
(Master Mariner) Michael of South Shields,
died peacefully in
Sunderland Royal Hospital on
2nd April 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila
and much-loved son-in-law of the late Nancy and James Stewart.
Private funeral service
will take place on 23rd April.
A memorial service will be
announced at a later date.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
128/130 Fowler Street,
South Shields, Tel 01914565858.
Michael will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020