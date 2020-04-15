Home

Michael Bruce

Michael Bruce Notice
Bruce Michael David
(Master Mariner) Michael of South Shields,
died peacefully in
Sunderland Royal Hospital on
2nd April 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila
and much-loved son-in-law of the late Nancy and James Stewart.
Private funeral service
will take place on 23rd April.
A memorial service will be
announced at a later date.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
128/130 Fowler Street,
South Shields, Tel 01914565858.

Michael will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
