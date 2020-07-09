|
|
|
Connolly Michael
Hebburn Unexpectedly on the 23rd June
at home, Michael aged 89 years.
Doting Husband of the late Irene. Cherished Dad to Christine, Gerald, David and the late Michael and Father-in-law to Terry, Carolyn
and Eileen. Loving Granddad
and Great Granddad.
Michael's burial service will take place at Hebburn Cemetery
on the 14th July at 10.15am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
128 Fowler Street, South Shields.
Tel 01914565858
Published in Shields Gazette on July 9, 2020