Dunn Michael
Sadly passed away at home on 11th January, aged 61.
Loving husband of Eileen,
devoted father of Frances and Andrew, special grandad to
James and Charlotte,
dear father in law to Michael and brother to David and Joanne. Requiem Mass on 29th January at St Bede's RC Church Jarrow at 11.15am followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery.
Immediate family flowers only.
Wake to follow at The Iona Catholic Social Club, Hebburn.
We would like to thank the wonderful NHS staff that looked after Michael.
In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken after mass (or can be sent to the family home).
Monies will be shared across hospital and community
NHS services.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020