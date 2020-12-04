Home

FINNIGAN Jarrow Suddenly on 26th November,
aged 58 years, Michael.

Dearly loved and devoted
son of Mary and the late Joe.
Much loved big brother of
John, Louise, Christine
and the late Bernadette.
A treasured uncle and great uncle
who will be sadly missed.
Go forth O Christian soul.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Bedes RC Church, Jarrow
on Monday 14th December 2020
at 13:30pm, Covid restrictions apply. Followed by interment at
Jarrow Cemetery at 14:30pm.
Michael will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020
