|
|
|
Fitzsimons Michael Long standing Groundsman
of Boldon Cricket Club and
dedicated band member
of Folk Band SeGanainm.
Passed away peacefully on
11th July 2020, aged 79 years,
after a long illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband to Patricia and brother of Rosemary and Gerry.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 20th July, at 2:45pm.
Michael will be sadly missed
by all in the cricketing and
folk music communities
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon. Tel: (0191) 536 7232.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 14, 2020