Michael Fitzsimons

Michael Fitzsimons
Fitzsimons Michael Long standing Groundsman
of Boldon Cricket Club and
dedicated band member
of Folk Band SeGanainm.
Passed away peacefully on
11th July 2020, aged 79 years,
after a long illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband to Patricia and brother of Rosemary and Gerry.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 20th July, at 2:45pm.
Michael will be sadly missed
by all in the cricketing and
folk music communities
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon. Tel: (0191) 536 7232.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 14, 2020
