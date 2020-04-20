|
Melia (Jarrow) Peacefully on
13th April 2020, aged 82 years.
Michael, dearly beloved son of the late Michael and Mary.
Much loved brother of Eileen, Kathleen, Dennis and the late Pat, John, Terry and Anthony,
Brother-in-law of Nonie, Brenda and the late Gerard, Margaret and Frank and a loving uncle and friend.
Private funeral service will take place in Jarrow Cemetery on
Friday 24th April at 1:15pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries, tel Coop Funeralcare on 01914897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020