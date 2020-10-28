|
|
|
Rannigan Jarrow Passed away suddenly on
October 20th, aged 40 years, Michael.
Loving partner of Janine,
adored dad of Ella and Ethan, a much loved son of Bev and Mick, a very special brother of Lee and Emma,
a cherished uncle of Daniel, Hannah, Caitlyn, Dylan and Eve, also a much loved nephew and an unforgettable friend to many.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday November 4th
at 2.45pm.
Life will never be the same
without you.
Held forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Jayne Prior Funeral Directors,
Chester Road, Sunderland
Tel: 0191 500 9430
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020