Miles Brown
Miles Brown

Miles Brown

Miles Brown Notice
BROWN Miles New Lenox Illinois, USA.
Peacefully at home on March 15th, aged 66, Miles. Precious husband of Julie, adored dad of Miles and Christopher and their families.
An exceptional granda to all his grandchildren. His legacy lives on.
A very special brother of Myra, Elizabeth, Michael, Kathleen and Patricia and their families.
"Miles, you will be greatly missed, our hearts are broken"
"Miles, one in a million, our legend, our hero, our best friend"
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
