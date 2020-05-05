Home

BAGE Miriam The family of the late Miriam Bage wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the kindness and empathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, gifts and floral tributes received. Special thanks to the Windsor Care Home, Hebburn for their care and kindness to our Mam in recent months. Thanks to Ian Hunter (Humanist Celebrant) for a comforting service, and to
Gill Martin and the staff of
Co-operative Funeralcare in Jarrow for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 5, 2020
