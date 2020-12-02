|
|
|
ISMAIL Moira
(née Kelly) Taken too soon. Much loved wife of Brian. Wonderful mother to Alan, Joanne, Savina, Natasha.
Amazing Nanna.
Missing your wonderful smile and gentle, kind heart.
Our hearts still ache with sadness
and many tears still flow
what it meant to lose you
no one will ever know
There will always be a heartache
and often a silent tear
but always a precious memory
of the days when you were here
We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain
to walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium, Thursday 10th December 13:15. Family flowers only - donations if desired to Alzheimer's society.
Join us in displaying Moira's favourite colour, Green.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020