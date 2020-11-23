|
|
|
Baird Hebburn Suddenly at home on the
10th November, aged 83 years.
Monica, much loved sister of Pat,
Eileen and the late Kathleen, Ernest,
Margaret, Mary and Michael.
Monica will repose in the
Private Chapel of Rest of
Manor House Funerals, 128-130
Fowler Street, South Shields.
Monica will be received into
St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Hebburn
on the 26th November at 1:30pm
for Requiem Mass followed by
interment at Hebburn Cemetery
at 2:30pm.
On whose soul sweet
Jesus have mercy.
All enquiries tel:- 0191 4565858
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020