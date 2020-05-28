|
|
|
Fionda (née Huart)
Monica
South Shields,
formerly Jarrow Passed on 26th May 2020,
aged 80 years. Devoted wife of
the late Louis. Much loved Mam to Louis, Gillian, Annette and Steven. Cherished Nanna to Louis,
Mark, Steven, Laura and Rebecca, also a dear mother-in-law to Christine and Shaun.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 4th June 2020 at 9am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, Tel: (0191) 455 5521.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 28, 2020