Henzell South Shields Passed away peacefully on
the 20th December 2019,
aged 88 years, Muriel (née Tate).
A devoted wife of the late Alec,
a dear mother to Chris,John and Colin, Mother in law to Patricia and Jackie and a loving gran to Alex, Caroline, Katherine,
Francesca and Julia.
Please meet for service at
St Stephens Church, South Shields on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.15pm, followed by committal service at South Shields Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only and donations
in lieu to St Stephens Church.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019