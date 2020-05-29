|
Loughton Muriel
(née Tait) Aged 92,
peacefully at home on May 16th.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
dearly loved mother and
mother-in-law of Judith and Dennis, Doug and Cath, the late Peter and Jill and the late Michael. Much loved Gran of Lois and James, Luke and Savina, Matthew and the late Lindsey, Ruth and Jonathan, Elizabeth and Graeme, Allison and Michael, Joe, Georgia and Heidi, great-gran of Connor, Charlotte, Cameron, Gracie, Elijah, Ruby, Murdoch, Narvie, Aretha, Lewis, Aimée, Theo,
Maggie and Xavier.
Much loved and will be
greatly missed.
Funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30pm on 8th June.
Sadly restrictions will only allow immediate family
within the chapel.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2020