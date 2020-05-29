Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Loughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Loughton

Notice Condolences

Muriel Loughton Notice
Loughton Muriel
(née Tait) Aged 92,
peacefully at home on May 16th.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
dearly loved mother and
mother-in-law of Judith and Dennis, Doug and Cath, the late Peter and Jill and the late Michael. Much loved Gran of Lois and James, Luke and Savina, Matthew and the late Lindsey, Ruth and Jonathan, Elizabeth and Graeme, Allison and Michael, Joe, Georgia and Heidi, great-gran of Connor, Charlotte, Cameron, Gracie, Elijah, Ruby, Murdoch, Narvie, Aretha, Lewis, Aimée, Theo,
Maggie and Xavier.
Much loved and will be
greatly missed.
Funeral service will take place at South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30pm on 8th June.
Sadly restrictions will only allow immediate family
within the chapel.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -