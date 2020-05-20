Home

GIBSON Nancy (Elizabeth)
(nee Stothart) Formerley of Lawe Top.
Passed away on 6th May,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken,
a much loved mother to Elizabeth and dearest granny to her
four grandchildren and two
great grandchildren.
Caring and kind, she was a committed parishioner of
St Michaels, Westoe, for over
55 years.
She will always be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May at 2pm.
Donations please to smiletrain.org.uk in lieu of flowers.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 20, 2020
