Nancy Gladstone

Notice Condolences

Nancy Gladstone Notice
Gladstone Nancy Hetherington
(Nee Wraith) Passed away peacefully on
7th August 2020 at the
White House Care Home, Jarrow, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sam, loving mother of George and the late John, and grandmother of Daniel.
Nancy was a much-loved sister, mother-in-law, aunty and friend.
Funeral to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 17th August at 2.45pm.
All welcome outside the Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation
All enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020
