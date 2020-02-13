|
|
|
LITTLE Nancy (Houghton-Le-Spring)
Peacefully in
Pavilion Nursing Home on Thursday 30th January 2020,
aged 99 years.
Nancy (nee Hunter),
beloved wife of the late James.
Loving mum of Christine and mother in law of Alan.
Devoted nana of Beverly and Steven, grandma Nancy
to Emily Leila and Imogen.
Nancy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 1:30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may be given
to The Royal British Legion.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Chester-le-Street 0191-3871212.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020