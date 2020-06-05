Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Wastell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Wastell

Notice Condolences

Neil Wastell Notice
Wastell Neil It is with great sadness to announce the death
of Neil Wastell on
31st May 2020, aged 56.
Beloved husband of Karen, son of Bob and the late Brenda, son in law of Brian and the late Jean, brother of Jill, brother in law of Nigel, Paul and Yvonne and proud uncle to Charlotte, George and Ben.
Neil was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends he has made over his lifetime through his love of football, cricket, socks and everything in between.
He will live on in our hearts
and memories.
Private service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on 12th June 2020 at 2.45pm.
A celebration of Neil's life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please with donations in memory of Neil
to Justgiving page.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
0191 2666204.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -