Wastell Neil It is with great sadness to announce the death
of Neil Wastell on
31st May 2020, aged 56.
Beloved husband of Karen, son of Bob and the late Brenda, son in law of Brian and the late Jean, brother of Jill, brother in law of Nigel, Paul and Yvonne and proud uncle to Charlotte, George and Ben.
Neil was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends he has made over his lifetime through his love of football, cricket, socks and everything in between.
He will live on in our hearts
and memories.
Private service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on 12th June 2020 at 2.45pm.
A celebration of Neil's life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please with donations in memory of Neil
to Justgiving page.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
0191 2666204.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2020