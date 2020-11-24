Home

Noel Leonard

Notice Condolences

Noel Leonard Notice
Leonard Noel Bage It is with great sadness
we announce the passing
of Noel Bage Leonard,
aged 71 years, in Romania,
on 17th November 2020.
Beloved husband to Cristina, much loved father to Jayne, Carl and Andrea. Cherished grandad to Dylan, Toni, Jack, Holly, Ava, Harry and Summer, also father-in-law
to Laura and Lee, step-father to
Lonel and Andra, loving brother to
Anne and brother-in-law Martin.
Noel has been laid to rest
in Romania.
Service of remembrance
will be held at a later date.
We will never stop loving
and remembering him.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020
