Cram Nora (Hebburn) The family of the late Nora Cram wish to express their sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for the kindness shown to them during their recent sad bereavement, and also for the cards and lovely flowers received. Many Thanks to the Hawthorn Court Care Home for the kindness and care they gave to Nora.
Also a special thanks to Father Weymes for a comforting service and to David and staff of the Co-op
Funeralcare Hebburn for the excellent funeral arrangements. God bless you all.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 21, 2020