Wann (South Shields) Sadly passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on 14th April, aged 83 years, Nora (née Drummond).
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, much loved mam of Ronnie and Sheryl, a dear mother-in-law of Maureen and Derek, much adored nana of Lee, Kris, Darren and Andrew and their partners,
also a great nana of Keelan, Aliya,Leo, Bobby, Bella, Maizie, Jax and Beaux. Nora will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends. Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 1st May.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020