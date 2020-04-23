Home

Nora Wann

WANN Nora Mam I can't describe the pain in my heart.
You looked after me unconditionally and
selflessly all of my life.
Your love always
genuine and sincere.
You were a true lady with
a heart of gold and your smile would light up a room.
I have always been so proud
to be called your son and to
have you as my mother.
You are with Dad now so
please give him our love.
Miss you Mam and love you always, your heartbroken son Ronnie, daughter in law Maureen
and family xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
