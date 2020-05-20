|
|
|
Finlay Boldon
(Formerly of
South Shields) Peacefully at home,
aged 86, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 9th May.
Norma Finlay (nee Cook)
Dearly beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved mum of Susan and Steven, loving mother-in-law
of Bill and Angela, devoted
nana to Joseph, Emily, Lucy, Cameron, Theo and Molly and
great nana to Beau.
You lived for those you love
and those you love remember.
Funeral service to be held at
Markeaton Crematorium in Derby on Friday 22nd May at 1.45pm.
A memorial will be held in the North East later in the year to celebrate Norma's life.
All will be welcome.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 20, 2020