Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Finlay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Finlay

Notice Condolences

Norma Finlay Notice
Finlay Boldon
(Formerly of
South Shields) Peacefully at home,
aged 86, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 9th May.
Norma Finlay (nee Cook)
Dearly beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved mum of Susan and Steven, loving mother-in-law
of Bill and Angela, devoted
nana to Joseph, Emily, Lucy, Cameron, Theo and Molly and
great nana to Beau.
You lived for those you love
and those you love remember.
Funeral service to be held at
Markeaton Crematorium in Derby on Friday 22nd May at 1.45pm.
A memorial will be held in the North East later in the year to celebrate Norma's life.
All will be welcome.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -