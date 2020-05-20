Home

Norma Porter Notice
Porter Norma Peacefully in Cheviot Court
on 12th May, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Charlie,
much loved mam of Marilyn and
mother-in-law of the
late Raymond Chapman,
adored gran to Sarah, Danielle and Mike, also a cherished great-gran to Katie and Fearne. Never forgotten.
Special thanks to Cheviot Court
for their love and dedication.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Wednesday 27th May in
South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 20, 2020
