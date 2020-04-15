|
TAYLOR SOUTH SHIELDS Peacefully on the 9th April 2020, aged 80 years, Norma (née Nicholas). Devoted wife of the late Georgia. Much loved mam of
David, Philip and Julie. Mother in law to Vicki and Gwen. Beloved nanna
of Barry, Melanie, Laura, Georgia and Hannah. Great nanna to Ella, Alfie and Hallie.
Immediate family only to attend Norma's funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 24th April 2020 at 10.30am.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020