|
|
|
Watkinson South Shields Peacefully after a short illness
on 24th September 2020,
aged 81 years, Norma
(Nee Percival).
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mam of Kim and Lynn, loved mother in law of Colin and Keith, loving nana of Hayley,
Lindsey, David, Kirsty, and
great nana of Imogen, Leon, Daniel and the late Owen.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 6th October at 1.15pm.
Family only due to strict
Covid 19 rules.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, can be made to Cancer Research
www.cancerresearchuk.org/donate-now
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 29, 2020