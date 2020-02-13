|
Amess Norman Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte, much loved dad,
father-in-law, grandad, great-granddad, great-great-grandad
and brother. Sadly missed by all.
Could family and friends please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
20th February 2020 for 10:30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Chichester Court and Alzheimer's. All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals
Tell 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020