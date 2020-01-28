Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Dellin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Dellin

Notice Condolences

Norman Dellin Notice
Dellin South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at
home on the 15th January 2020
aged 71 years, Norman.
Reunited with his devoted wife
Jean Ann. An adored and much loved dad, step dad, brother,
granda and uncle.
Norman will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at St Bede's RC Church for Requiem Mass on Tuesday
4th February 2020 at 9:45am followed by interment at
Harton Cemetery at 10:30am.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -