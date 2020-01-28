|
Dellin South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at
home on the 15th January 2020
aged 71 years, Norman.
Reunited with his devoted wife
Jean Ann. An adored and much loved dad, step dad, brother,
granda and uncle.
Norman will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at St Bede's RC Church for Requiem Mass on Tuesday
4th February 2020 at 9:45am followed by interment at
Harton Cemetery at 10:30am.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020